Ruling relief: Western District says all defenders in burdened offices can appeal caseloads

Ruling relief: Western District says all defenders in burdened offices can appeal caseloads

By: Jessica Shumaker October 9, 2020

For the first time, a Missouri appeals court has ruled that district defenders can seek — and be granted — caseload relief for all attorneys in a public defender’s office, so long as they argue each attorney’s case individually.

