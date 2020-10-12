Quantcast
Med-mal suit challenges Mizzou’s immunity

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 12, 2020

A case before the Missouri Supreme Court could open the University of Missouri to a lawsuit under the state’s consumer-protection laws — that is, if the appeal is ready for prime time.

