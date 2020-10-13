Quantcast
BAMSL honors Jackson, attorneys during Law Day awards event

By: Staff Report October 13, 2020

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis honored retired U.S. District Judge Carol E. Jackson with its Distinguished Lawyer Award and presented other awards on Oct. 2 on the steps of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis during its 2020 Law Day event.

