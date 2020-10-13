Jury finds for retailer in dispute over mower sales

Quantcast
By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 13, 2020

A federal jury in Springfield awarded nearly $5.9 million in damages to a farm supply store in a dispute with a lawnmower maker.

