Ladue settles with woman mistakenly shot in back

Ladue settles with woman mistakenly shot in back

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 13, 2020

A woman who was shot in the back by a Ladue police officer reached a $2 million settlement with the city.

