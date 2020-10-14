Alexandra Wilson, 29

Assistant Attorney General, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, labor division

Location: Kansas City

Practice Areas: Workers’ compensation, criminal prosecution

Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City

One of Alexandra Wilson’s nominators described her as a “treasure,” and it’s easy to see why.

As an assistant attorney general, Wilson defends the state’s Second Injury Fund and works with the agency unit that investigates fraud and noncompliance under the workers’ compensation statutes. She previously was a law clerk for Judge Tom Newton of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District.

Just five years out of law school, Wilson is heavily involved in the legal community. She holds the Western District diversity seat for The Missouri Bar Board of Governors, and at 29, she is the youngest member of that body.

She’s also a member of the Jackson County Bar Association and the social media vice chair for the Association for Women Lawyers, and she is a member of the Junior League of Kansas City.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Get involved with as many bar associations as possible on both a state and local level. Being actively engaged in the legal community is vital to your development as an attorney. In addition, starting your involvement at the beginning of your career gives you ample time to really discover your passion and find ways to use your talents to help the profession grow.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

“My favorite moments have revolved around mentorship. I have had the privilege to mentor a number of law students, and one of the most rewarding aspects of my career is watching them grow and develop over the course of an internship. I truly believe that the success of our profession depends on the incoming generations, and I am always thrilled to play a part in shaping these rising attorneys.