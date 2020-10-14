Partner, Stinson

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Business and commercial litigation

Law School: Washington University in St. Louis

Andrew Scavotto is a fount of advice for younger attorneys.

One such piece: “Identify who you admire and want to be like, then listen to their stories whenever you can,” he said.

“Nothing is more valuable than a successful attorney’s specific anecdotes about successes and failures, business development, how he/she handled a challenging situation, etc.,” he added.

Other nuggets of wisdom: “Never waste your first words” — instead use concise, straightforward delivery. He also believes that lawyers have a duty and responsibility to do pro bono work, “but it’s also fun, satisfying and a great way to find new, diverse experiences,” he said.

It’s fitting, then, that a nominator described him as a generous mentor who is always available for honest feedback and support, as well as discussions about career development.

“He did all of this selflessly,” his nominator wrote. “He told me once that he did it because other attorneys mentored him when he was a young lawyer, and he wanted to pay it forward. I would not be where I am today without his mentorship.”

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Prior to law school, I played concerts and recorded music in Nashville — I was a mediocre bass player who lucked into a great situation with some talented people.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

I studied rhetorical theory in college and have always loved writing.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

I’ve always loved the idea of journalism school.

What is the best career advice you have received?

No one will remember how many hours you billed in a given year or month. But the quality of your work product will make a strong impression that is hard to forget — for better or worse.