Lisa A. Larkin

Member, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Appellate practice/litigation

Law School: University of Illinois

Lisa Larkin has developed a reputation in her firm for mentoring young attorneys.

A colleague who nominated her recalled her help when the colleague arrived in St. Louis after practicing out of state.

“There was a huge learning curve, and I had many moments of frustration,” her nominator wrote. “Lisa took the time to offer new or differing perspectives and listened when I had concerns.”

Larkin also provides “an excellent example” to young female attorneys juggling family life and legal practice, her nominator wrote.

“The guilt, exhaustion and constant internal battle are very real for many women who wish to remain in practice and raise children,” her nominator wrote. “Her openness and understanding have been crucial in reminding many of us that we can do it.”

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Find your niche within the law early and set goals specific to that area in terms of your lawyering style and what you hope to accomplish within the profession. The practice of law is not one-size-fits-all, and just because one lawyer worked her way through the profession in a certain way, it does not mean you have to do it the same way. There is power in charting your own course.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am first-generation American, I spoke Italian before I spoke English, and I am a television junkie (and not always high-quality television).

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

Practicing law while teaching fourth grade to my youngest daughter after we all went into quarantine, with a heavy emphasis on long division, the 50 states and their capitals, and everything anyone would ever want to know about the state of Maine.