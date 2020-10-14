Paige Tungate, 30

Attorney, Downey Law Group

Location: St. Louis

Practice Areas: Legal ethics and the law of lawyering

Law School: University of Missouri

When she argued her first substantive motion in court, Paige Tungate realized she had overcome her anxiety about public speaking and entered a profession she had long respected.

“The best advice I have received as a lawyer is to take care of the things you can control,” she said. “Everything else will fall into place.”

Tungate’s current practice area has given her many new career opportunities in the area of lawyer discipline, including second-chairing a lawyer-discipline case defending charges relating to a lawyer’s alleged false statements to law enforcement. She also defends and argues dispositive motions on behalf of legal malpractice and professional negligence cases.

In 2018, Tungate researched and drafted updates for the American Bar Association’s Annotated Standards for Imposing Lawyer Sanctions. In 2020 alone, she presented on the topics of addressing bias and improving diversity in the legal profession to more than 3,000 Missouri attorneys.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am a twin, and everyone in my immediate family is an attorney. My mother is a former circuit judge and state’s attorney in Illinois. My father is an attorney in Illinois. My twin sister is an attorney in Denver.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

I always wanted to be a professional athlete but maxed out in college. I still have a strong interest in sports. Away from work, I enjoy supporting the St. Louis Blues and playing tennis.