Rachel A. Orr, 38

Partner, Armstrong Teasdale

Location: Kansas City

Practice Areas: Finance, banking, real estate development, public finance, taxation

Law School: University of Arkansas School of Law (J.D.); New York University (LL.M. in Taxation)

The best job advice Rachel Orr said she ever received was to obtain an LL.M. degree following law school.

“The job market was not very strong when I graduated from law school, and the tax degree heightened my analytical thinking, taught me a new language and gave me a competitive advantage,” she said.

Today, she said her advice to younger attorneys is to always be courteous and cordial to opposing counsel. “The legal community is smaller than you think, and you never know when your paths will cross again or in what capacity,” she said.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

I worked as a trust officer at a bank for seven years before law school. Any time there was any question or issue that didn’t have a very clear answer, we always called the lawyers. I wanted to be that person — a problem-solver and a well-reasoned resource on which clients could rely.

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

I have recently gotten back into outdoor running. I also love the Kansas City food scene and make an effort to try out new restaurants (to-go) whenever possible.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

My biggest professional accomplishment this year was making partner on Jan. 1.

What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

I have found it very fulfilling to mentor and advise young, diverse attorneys on navigating their careers, as well as teaching them about the subject matter and areas in which I practice.