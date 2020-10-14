Partner, Lathrop GPM

Location: Clayton

Practice Areas: Financial services

Law School: Washington University in St. Louis

Beyond advocating for her clients, Wendi Alper-Pressman has created a legacy of advocating for other women attorneys at Lathrop GPM.

Her nominators recalled times in which Alper-Pressman helped them, from navigating pay and benefits negotiations to ensuring women associates had a voice in the firm.

Alper-Pressman’s mentorship did not end at the office doors, one nominator wrote: “When I had my daughter in 2016, Wendi took time out of her schedule to come visit me in the hospital, and when I returned to the office, [she] did not shy away from encouraging this new mother to take on new cases.”

Another nominator who was mentored by Alper-Pressman’s mentees said she is “the next generation of the Wendi Alper-Pressman mentorship legacy.”

“Although Wendi will never be replaced, her dedication and willingness to share her time, expertise and experiences with others has resulted in a chain of strong mentor-mentee relationships that will continue for years and years to come,” that nominator wrote.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

My brain did not understand organic chemistry.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

Since the whole doctor thing wasn’t going to work for me, I probably would have gotten an MBA or become an accountant.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Always put the client’s interests first, but that does not mean that you should not treat opposing counsel or parties as your enemy. Work towards a solution to the problem, based upon the client’s definition of a successful outcome, and do not let your ego get in the way. Be nice.