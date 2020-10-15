Quantcast
Man who has 'to live with the pain' settles after crash

Man who has ‘to live with the pain’ settles after crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 15, 2020

A Florida man injured when the truck in which he rode overturned on a Jackson County highway received a $135,000 settlement, according to his attorney.

