Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court rejects woman’s bid for mistrial in suit over mesh devices

Court rejects woman’s bid for mistrial in suit over mesh devices

By: Jessica Shumaker October 16, 2020

A split Missouri Supreme Court has denied an Oklahoma woman’s bid for a new trial against two pelvic-mesh manufacturers after holding that a PowerPoint slide shown to the jury divulging settlement information was not grounds for a mistrial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo