Shoestring evidence: Nash case ends after prosecutor dismisses murder charge

By: Jessica Shumaker and Scott Lauck October 16, 2020

Thirty-eight years after the death of his girlfriend, 11 years after he was found guilty of her murder and 108 days after the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction, Donald “Doc” Nash is a free man.

