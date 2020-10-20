Quantcast
Court receives grant to assist others with domestic violence cases

By: Jessica Shumaker October 20, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women has awarded $150,000 in grant funding to the St. Louis County Circuit Court to mentor other courts across the country seeking to improve their handling of domestic violence cases.

