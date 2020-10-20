Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Perryman named chair of Lewis Rice litigation department 

Perryman named chair of Lewis Rice litigation department 

By: Staff Report October 20, 2020

Lewis Rice has named Neal F. Perryman chair of its litigation department, replacing Richard B. Walsh Jr., who succeeded Thomas C. Erb as firm chairman in August.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo