Burned man settles with seller after explosion of e-cigarette

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 23, 2020

A man who was severely injured when his electronic cigarette exploded in his pocket reached a $400,000 settlement with the seller of the product, according to his attorney.

