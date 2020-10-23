Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri residents who want to vote by mail cannot return their ballots in person but must use the postal system, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholds a state law that requires mail ballots be returned through the U.S. Postal Service. The court stayed a district court ruling that would have allowed voters to return their mail ballots in person.

Mail-in ballots will need to be returned soon because they must be received by election officials by Election Day in order to count. Continue Reading