Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Local / Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person

Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person

By: Associated Press October 23, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri residents who want to vote by mail cannot return their ballots in person but must use the postal system, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholds a state law that requires mail ballots be returned through the U.S. Postal Service. The court stayed a district court ruling that would have allowed voters to return their mail ballots in person.

Mail-in ballots will need to be returned soon because they must be received by election officials by Election Day in order to count. Continue Reading

 

Missouri Lawyers Weekly subscription offer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo