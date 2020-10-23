Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Death sentence reinstated for 1996 murders

Death sentence reinstated for 1996 murders

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 23, 2020

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Oct. 19 reinstated a death sentence against a man convicted of killing a Jefferson County couple in 1996.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo