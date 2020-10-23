Quantcast
Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024

By: Associated Press October 23, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is moving away from the nation’s malls.

The San Francisco-based retailer, which was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country, said Thursday that it will be closing 220 of its namesake Gap stores — or one-third of its store base — by early 2024. That will result in 80% of its remaining Gap stores being in off-mall locations.

As part of its restructuring, Gap Inc. said it also plans to close 130 of its Banana Republic stores in North America in three years. Continue Reading

 

