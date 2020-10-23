World shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Friday after President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, faced off in their second and final debate before the Nov. 3 election.

Stocks rose Friday in Paris, London and Tokyo but declined in Shanghai. The debate over, investors will again be focused on hopes for another round of aid for the U.S. economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress was being made on talks to deliver more stimulus but it remains unclear if the Democrats and Republicans will manage to set aside their differences to provide help for businesses and millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Continue Reading