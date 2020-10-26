Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Order in the . . . movie theater?: Missouri courts adopt creative approaches to jury trials during pandemic

Order in the . . . movie theater?: Missouri courts adopt creative approaches to jury trials during pandemic

By: Jessica Shumaker October 26, 2020

From conducting jury selection in a local movie theater in Ozark to holding civil proceedings in a convention center space in Springfield, Missouri courts are embracing creative solutions that allow them to resume trials while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo