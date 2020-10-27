Quantcast
Ed Brown, attorney known for eyepatch, dies at 61

Ed Brown, attorney known for eyepatch, dies at 61

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 27, 2020

Charles “Ed” Brown, a St. Louis criminal defense lawyer well known for his television ads, died Oct. 26. He was 61.

