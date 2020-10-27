Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / KC attorney challenges incumbent Lt. Gov. Kehoe

KC attorney challenges incumbent Lt. Gov. Kehoe

By: Jessica Shumaker October 27, 2020

Alissia Canady is challenging Republican incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a former state senator and Senate majority leader.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo