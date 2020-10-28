Quantcast
Commentary: They did the Monster Mash

By: Spencer Farris October 28, 2020

Halloween season is upon us, but ghouls and goblins don’t have the same fear factor that they did in years past. I, for one, am less afraid of the darkness than the stupid that surrounds us. Compliments of “nice mask” finally seem appropriate to those of us who have been hearing or saying it for months. When 2020 is truly hindsight, we should never speak of it again.

