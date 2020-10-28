Quantcast
St. Charles County settles ex-inmate's assault suit 

St. Charles County settles ex-inmate’s assault suit 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 28, 2020

St. Charles County agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a federal lawsuit in which a former jail inmate alleged he was twice attacked by another inmate and then denied medical care for nearly two weeks.

