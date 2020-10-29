Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judges named in Jackson, St. Louis counties 

Judges named in Jackson, St. Louis counties 

By: Staff Report October 29, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has named Sarah A. Castle to the Jackson County circuit bench and appointed Jeffrey P. Medler as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo