Two insurers pay damages for unobserved sideswipe 

Two insurers pay damages for unobserved sideswipe 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 29, 2020

A woman recovered a total of $95,000 after she was sideswiped by an elderly driver, according to her attorneys

