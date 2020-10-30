Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Jackson County prosecutor vies with first-ever challenger in re-election bid

Jackson County prosecutor vies with first-ever challenger in re-election bid

By: Jessica Shumaker October 30, 2020

For the first time in the nine years she’s served as prosecuting attorney for Jackson County, Jean Peters Baker has competition for re-election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo