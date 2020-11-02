Quantcast
Home / Featured / Defendant can’t tell own story if it involves self-defense

Defendant can’t tell own story if it involves self-defense

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 2, 2020

A split panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled on Oct. 27 that a criminal defendant couldn’t tell his version of events in a deadly robbery without raising a legal defense he couldn’t claim — self-defense.

