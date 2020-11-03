Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court: Arbitrator did not exceed authority in siding with employee

Court: Arbitrator did not exceed authority in siding with employee

By: Jessica Shumaker November 3, 2020

An arbitrator did not exceed his authority when he ruled that an arbitration clause was not enforceable in an employment dispute because the agreement lacked mutual consideration, a Missouri appeals court has ruled.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo