Home / Featured / Fry to retire as commissioner of Treatment Court

Fry to retire as commissioner of Treatment Court

By: Jessica Shumaker November 3, 2020

Jackson County Treatment Court Commissioner David J. Fry has announced plans to retire after 13 years on the bench.

