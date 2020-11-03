Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / J&J to appeal talc case to U.S. Supreme Court

J&J to appeal talc case to U.S. Supreme Court

By: Jessica Shumaker November 3, 2020

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to seek U.S. Supreme Court review of a massive damages award in a talcum powder lawsuit following the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision to not take up the case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo