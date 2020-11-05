Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Dysart Taylor adds Alsobrook as associate

Dysart Taylor adds Alsobrook as associate

By: Staff Report November 5, 2020

Kathryn T. Alsobrook has joined Dysart Taylor Cotter & McMonigle in Kansas City as an associate.

