Home / Local / Eastern District orders lower court to recalculate ‘jury fees’ owed by indigent defendant

Eastern District orders lower court to recalculate ‘jury fees’ owed by indigent defendant

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 5, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Oct. 27 that a defendant can be made to pay the costs of the jury that convicted her — but maybe not $760 worth.

