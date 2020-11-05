Quantcast
Hall named partner at Barton, Hall & Schnieders

Hall named partner at Barton, Hall & Schnieders

By: Staff Report November 5, 2020

Rachel E. Hall has been named partner at Barton, Hall & Schnieders in Oak Grove, effective Oct. 1.

