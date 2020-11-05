Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / KC lawyer leads effort to define ‘reasonable’ data security standard

KC lawyer leads effort to define ‘reasonable’ data security standard

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 5, 2020

Two years ago, William R. Sampson of Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City set out to help define what “reasonable” data security looks like. The basic answer: More cybersecurity is not always better.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo