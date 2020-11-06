Quantcast
Corrigan named to St. Louis County circuit bench

By: Staff Report November 6, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Armstrong Teasdale partner and former Missouri Bar President William M. Corrigan Jr. as a circuit judge for St. Louis County.

