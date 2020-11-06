Quantcast
Missouri Bar YLS increases to three diversity seats

By: Staff Report November 6, 2020

The Young Lawyers’ Section of The Missouri Bar has added Tamar Hodges of St. Louis, Amanda Johnson of Springfield and Matt DePaz of Kansas City as its three diversity representatives.

