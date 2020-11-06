Quantcast
Missouri Lawyers Weekly parent acquired by private equity firm

November 6, 2020

Transom Capital Group, an operations-focused, middle-market private equity firm, has acquired BridgeTower Media, which provides B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries, from Gannett Co. Inc.

