Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / U.S. District Court limits in-person jury trials until 2021

U.S. District Court limits in-person jury trials until 2021

By: Jessica Shumaker November 6, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri will limit through the end of the year all in-person proceedings to criminal hearings or trials in which an in-person appearance is necessary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo