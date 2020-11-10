Bass Pro Shop facing lawsuit over alligator meat purchases

Quantcast
By: Associated Press November 10, 2020

Bass Pro Shops is being sued by a Louisiana seafood company that alleges the outdoor retailer did not buy enough alligator meat.

Big Pop’s Fresh Louisiana Seafood alleges in a federal lawsuit filed last week that Bass Pro agreed to buy 600,000 pounds of alligator meat, starting in 2016.

The company said Missouri-based Bass Pro breached its contract by buying only 283,432 pounds during the four-year contract, which expired in July.

According to the lawsuit, Big Pop said it lost more than $75,000 during the contract. The seafood distributor is seeking damages from Bass Pro.

A spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops said the company does not comment on litigation, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Online court records indicate the case has been assigned to the federal courts mediation program.

