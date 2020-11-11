Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Government found liable for VA sex abuse claims

Government found liable for VA sex abuse claims

By: Jessica Shumaker November 11, 2020

A federal judge has awarded two men $2.06 million in judgments in their suits against the federal government after they alleged a physician assistant at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center sexually abused them while in his care.

