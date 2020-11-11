Quantcast
Sanfilippo joins Greensfelder as new CFO

Sanfilippo joins Greensfelder as new CFO

By: Staff Report November 11, 2020

Frank H. Sanfilippo has joined Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale as its chief financial officer, overseeing the firm’s accounting, financial planning, forecasting and reporting activities.

