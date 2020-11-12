Quantcast
Cheney named as McDonald Co. prosecutor

Cheney named as McDonald Co. prosecutor

By: Staff Report November 12, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Maleia Cheney as the McDonald County prosecuting attorney.

