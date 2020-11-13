Quantcast
St. Louis County Circuit Court reverts to Phase Zero

By: Jessica Shumaker November 13, 2020

New cases of COVID-19 among staff at the St. Louis County Circuit Courthouse in Clayton have led the court to pull back on in-person proceedings.

