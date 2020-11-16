Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / KC-area child injured at birth will get new trial 

KC-area child injured at birth will get new trial 

By: Jessica Shumaker November 16, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has granted a new trial for a child injured during birth at a Kansas City hospital after holding that the lower-court judge erred in admitting the testimony of a doctor who spoke about possible alternative causes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo