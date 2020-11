Bill Corrigan has worn a lot of hats in the course of his legal career. He’s currently a partner with Armstrong Teasdale and has been president of The Missouri Bar, a delegate to the American Bar Association and a candidate for elected office. Now he’s taking on a new role.

On Nov. 6, Gov. Mike Parson appointed him as a circuit judge for the St. Louis County Circuit Court. Senior Reporter Scott Lauck talks with Bill about what he’s done as a lawyer and why he now wants to be a judge.

Click to see all MoLawNow videos!