Deadline approaching for 2020 V&S submissions

Missouri Lawyers Media soon will be ranking the top verdicts, settlements and defense wins of 2020.

To be considered, cases finalized by Nov. 1 must be submitted to us by Nov. 30. We will accept cases settled from Nov. 1 through the end of 2019 until Dec. 27.

Verdict and settlement results may be submitted through our Verdicts & Settlements website at verdicts.molawyersmedia.com

For any major cases resolved in the final week of the year, please contact our editors directly and immediately.

We tabulate all cases submitted to us, even if the written report has not been published in Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Reports submitted earlier this year do not need to be resubmitted for consideration.

To determine if we already have your case — or for other questions — please contact Scott Lauck at 816-384-1831 or slauck@molawyersmedia.com

Top cases will be announced early in 2021.