Home / Lawyers In The News / BAMSL helps during St. Louis World Food Day

BAMSL helps during St. Louis World Food Day

By: Staff Report November 18, 2020

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis on Nov. 6 collected $6,250 in donations for distribution during the virtual St. Louis World Food Day.

